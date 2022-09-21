NFL World Reacts To The Crazy Micah Parsons Stat

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys during play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons impact since arriving in the NFL has some already comparing him to the great Lawrence Taylor. And on Wednesday, ESPN's Todd Archer shared a stat that added to some of that mystique via his Twitter account.

Per Archer:

"From the This is Ridiculous Department: Micah Parsons has 15 pass rush wins this season, the most by any player in the NFL. There are seven TEAMS with 15 or fewer pass rush wins through the first two weeks, per ESPN Stats & Info from NFL Next Gen Stats."

The NFL world reacted to the wild Micah Parsons stat on social media.

"Dude is insane," one fan replied.

"Micah would have won the Heisman in 2020 and no one can convince me otherwise," another said.

"Wow," commented FOX's Jay Glazer.

"Stuff of legends..."

"The Giants, Patriots and Colts have 15 pass rush wins, followed by the Niners and Jets 12, Saints at 10 and Packers at nine," Archer followed-up.

Parsons already tops the league in sacks through two weeks with 4.