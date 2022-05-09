NFL World Reacts To The Crazy Nick Chubb Video

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been one of the NFL's toughest runners for the entirety of his career. But that toughness starts in the weight room, where he recently showed that he's an absolute warrior.

A video has been going viral today showing Chubb training in the Browns weight room. In the 10-second clip, he takes a 675-pound barbell off the rack and does a squat as his teammates cheer him on.

Chubb then effortlessly puts the massive weight back down as his teammates applaud him. The video already has hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter alone. It may have millions on Instagram.

NFL fans were left speechless by how incredible Chubb's feat of strength was. Even the tweets commenting on it have little other than astonishment:

That incredible weight room time has clearly manifested onto the field for Nick Chubb. In four NFL seasons he has over 4,800 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns on the ground.

Chubb is a three-time Pro Bowler and has averaged over 100 yards from scrimmage per game. He averages over five yards per carry and has 22 games of 100 or more rushing yards in a game.

An argument can be made that Chubb has been the Browns' most important player on offense over the past few years. His consistency has been a big reason the Browns offense has put up some of its best numbers since 1999.

Is Nick Chubb the most underrated running back in the NFL?