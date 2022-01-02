NFL World Reacts To The Crazy Scene With Antonio Brown

If this is indeed the end of the Antonio Brown era in Tampa Bay, what an exit it was. In the middle of Sunday’s game, Brown removed his shoulder pads, removed his undershirt, threw it into the crowd and jogged into the Bucs’ locker room.

It’s not clear why AB left the field (or why he left it in this fashion). But some have speculated it may have something to do with financial incentives he would be due by hitting certain statistical milestones.

Antonio Brown just took off his jersey and ran off the field…

It goes without saying, the NFL world was all over this one.

“Antonio Brown just took his jersey off and left the field shirtless with the peace sign up while the Bucs were on offense,” tweeted NBC Sports Edge’s Kenny Ducey.

“I’d say there’s a greater than 50% chance Antonio Brown never plays another down in the NFL,” said FOX Sports 1’s Nick Wright.

“Antonio Brown, who was supposedly gone if he “screwed up” once, has now gone full Constanza,” tweeted Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. “Minus the body suit.”

“Antonio Brown just went to the locker room shirtless, throwing gear to the crowd in NY,” said DirecTV Red Zone’s Andrew Siciliano. “True story.”

Who could’ve imagined.