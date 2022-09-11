NFL World Reacts To The Crazy Steelers-Bengals Game

CINCINNATI - SEPTEMBER 26: General view of Paul Brown Stadium during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on September 26, 2004 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Ravens defeated the Bengals 23-9. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The last NFL Sunday of the 2021 season was a wild and crazy instant-classic between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. So it's fitting that the first NFL Sunday of the 2022 season gave us something similar.

The Pittsburgh Steelers just beat the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, winning in overtime on a 53-yard Chris Boswell field goal. It was the end of an insane game that will surely be among the most memorable of the season.

The Bengals committed an absurd five turnovers on defense with quarterback Joe Burrow throwing four interceptions. Luckily for him, the Steelers offense was so anemic that two touchdowns and a couple of field goals got them within range of winning.

But kicker Evan McPherson missed an extra point and an overtime field goal that gave the Steelers life. And Boswell made them pay for letting the Steelers stick around.

NFL fans have been going crazy, and even announcer Ian Eagle couldn't handle how wild the game was. See for yourself:

The NFL history books won't remember this game beyond the final statline. But for all of the fans who got to witness it at home or at the stadium, today was something special - even if you were rooting for the losing team.

It's not every day that you can see an NFL game that everyone in the league is talking about how crazy it was.

And it's still only Week 1.