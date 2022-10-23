NFL World Reacts To The Crazy Tom Brady Stat News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

It wasn't a good day at the office for Tom Brady & the Bucs on Sunday.

The Bucs continued to struggle on offense as they could only muster three points against the Carolina Panthers, who came into this game with a 1-5 record.

They couldn't run or pass the ball and they also got hampered by penalties throughout the game.

It all led to a 21-3 loss, which dropped the Bucs to 3-4 overall. This is the first time that Brady has had a losing record through his first seven games since 2002.

The NFL community doesn't feel bad for him one bit.

The Bucs will have to clean things up quickly since their next game is in just four days. They're set to travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video.