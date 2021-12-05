NFL World Reacts To The Cris Collinsworth News

Former NFL wide receiver turned NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth is about to become a very rich man – if he wasn’t one already.

According to a report from the New York Post, Collinsworth is set to receive a big-time contract extension from NBC Sports.

Collinsworth, a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver, has become one of the top in-game analysts in all of sports.

“NBC and Collinsworth are in negotiations that would pay him in the $12.5M range and keep him as its SNF game analyst into 2025, The Post has learned,” Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports.

From the report:

Collinsworth and NBC are discussing a contract in the $12.5 million per season range, according to sources. It’s not Romo money, but it is certainly not bad. Aikman could receive a similar payday if he exclusively worked a Fox schedule. Maybe Aikman will be satisfied with that outcome. However, starting next year, Amazon Prime Video will take over the exclusive rights to “Thursday Night Football,” and the streaming platform will team with NBC Sports. The games will not appear on NBC, but Amazon will use NBC’s production.

Good for Collinsworth.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the news.

“Collinsworth is a “good” commentator. Not great. He’s not gonna break it down and predict the next play like Tony Romo or keep it real like Aikman. I guess being “good-ish” nets you 12.5M,” one fan tweeted.

“I mean good on all these folks and hope they get a zillion dollars each but it’s so weird to see announcers get paid like star players, these guys are all so replaceable,” another fan tweeted.

“I will never understand the value these people bring. People would watch the games if Bruce Weber was announcing them,” another fan added.

Collinsworth will be on the call of Sunday night’s game between Kansas City and Denver.