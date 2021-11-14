NFL World Reacts To The Crushing Aaron Jones News

The Green Bay Packers might be without star running back Aaron Jones for a while.

Jones, the Packers star running back, fell to the ground in pain following an injury in the second half of Sunday evening’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Green Bay running back appears to have a lower-leg injury. He’s been deemed questionable to return.

However, the sideline report from Tracy Wolfson was far more concerning. Wolfson reported that Jones was seen with tears in his eyes, speaking with members of his family on the sideline.

That’s not very promising.

Packers RB Aaron Jones just went into the medical tent. He got help from two staffers to get him there. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 14, 2021

Jones reportedly left the blue medical tent with tears in his eyes, so he could go and talk with members of his family.

#Packers RB Aaron Jones left the blue medical tent with tears in his eyes and went to go talk with his family in the stands, according to @tracywolfson. https://t.co/UFTGZN4qOy — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2021

CBS’ Jim Nantz and Tony Romo were pretty shaken by the news. They didn’t want to speculate, but when you have tears in your eyes and you’re going to speak with your family, the injury news is probably not good.

NFL fans across the globe are upset.

“Oh man. Tracy Wolfson on the CBS broadcast saying Aaron Jones had tears as he in his eyes as he went over to talk to family members. Officially questionable to return with an injury but regardless, hoping for the best for one of my favorite players,” Matthew Berry tweeted.

Oh man. Tracy Wolfson on the CBS broadcast saying Aaron Jones had tears as he in his eyes as he went over to talk to family members. Officially questionable to return with an injury but regardless, hoping for the best for one of my favorite players. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 14, 2021

The Packers are leading the Seahawks, 10-3, midway through the fourth quarter.

Green Bay will now rely on A.J. Dillon at the running back position – possibly for more than just Sunday’s game.