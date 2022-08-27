NFL World Reacts To The Crushing Kicker Injury News

The Carolina Panthers have experienced a cursed offseason so far.

In addition to injuries for quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Matt Corral, starting kicker Zane Gonzalez has now been ruled out with a "significant, long-term injury."

Gonzalez will reportedly see a specialist for a groin injury suffered during last night's preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Damn it. I hope we can find a kicker, we don’t need these woes again," one fan wrote.

"Why can’t we ever have nice things?" another asked.

"Where we’re going we won’t need field goals," another added.

Through his first season with Carolina in 2021, Gonzalez connected on a career-high 90.9 percent of his field goal attempts. His only two misses of the year came on kicks longer than 50 yards.

The Panthers now have until their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns to find a replacement kicker for Gonzalez.