NFL World Reacts To The Crushing Punter Injury News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 31: Indianapolis Colts helmets sit on the sidelines during the NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts on October 31, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts fear they've lost one of the better punters in the NFL Tuesday.

According to Mike Garafolo, "Colts P Rigoberto Sanchez suffered what’s believed to be a torn Achilles in practice today, sources say. Further testing to come but the team is bracing for bad news here."

The NFL world reacted to the tough news on social media.

"This is absolutely heartbreaking," tweeted an Indy sports account. "Wishing you a speedy recovery."

"Damn Rigo," commented Rolan Milligan Jr.

"This is terrible news," another replied. "Sanchez is one of the best punters in the league and is a legit weapon for the Colts’ special teams. Believed to have happened at the end of practice. 2 huge injuries in 2 weeks for the Colts."

"Damn it!!"

"It’s time for a comeback of the ages," Colts Coverage bat-signaled Pat McAfee.

Wishing Rigoberto a speedy recovery!