NFL World Reacts To The Cryptic Odell Beckham News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The football world is still waiting to see where star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr will play this season.

After winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, OBJ has been nursing a torn ACL. While he won't be back to 100-percent until later this season, fans still want their favorite teams to sign him.

Well on Tuesday afternoon, he took to Twitter with a special message that had fans wondering if he was close to signing with a team.

"God been handling all things I couldn’t ! He always got my back , preciate u frfr," he started off. It was the second tweet, though that captured social media's attention.

"Oh yea and [eyeballs emoji]," he said on Twitter.

New York Giants fans want Odell to come home.

"We are 5-1. We have a QB who can move and get you the ball. We have a LT who blocks for said QB. We just need someone to be there for the QB to get the ball to. Come home," one fan said.

"and you’re a Giant!" said another.

Where will Odell sign?