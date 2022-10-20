NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Decision News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys walks on to the field before the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys will have their starting quarterback back this Sunday.

Dak Prescott spoke to the media following practice on Thursday and confirmed that he will start against the Detroit Lions. He also confirmed that he won't be wearing a brace on his thumb.

This will be Prescott's first game since Week 1 when he suffered a thumb injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had to miss the next five games but is now ready to go for the stretch run.

A lot of pundits thought that the Cowboys' season would be over by the time Prescott got back, but Cooper Rush had other ideas. Rush went 4-1 as a starter when Prescott was out and has the team in a position to make the playoffs.

Cowboys fans are more than ready to see Prescott return to the field.

Prescott will make his return at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.