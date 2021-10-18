NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Injury News

The injury diagnosis to Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly in.

Prescott led the Cowboys to an overtime win over the Patriots in New England on Sunday night. The Cowboys won on a game-winning touchdown pass from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb, securing a 35-29 victory.

However, while Cowboys players and fans were celebrating the win, Prescott was limping off the field, needing help from Ezekiel Elliott once he got into the tunnel, per reports.

Dak was limping noticeably on his way off the field, as @nickeatman said. He made it off the field and into the tunnel without any assistance, but it’s something to watch. On the bright side, the Cowboys don’t kick off in Minneapolis for two weeks. — David Helman (@HelmanDC) October 18, 2021

According to the team, Prescott suffered a strained calf injury in the win over the Patriots. He will be evaluated further on Monday.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered a right calf strain on game-winning overtime play. Will be evaluated further Monday in Dallas. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 18, 2021

Cowboys fans are understandably concerned. Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup has been out for multiple weeks with a similar injury. The hope has to be that Prescott’s strain is not as severe. The team also has the bye week coming up.

“Literally limping into the bye week,” one fan tweeted.

“I also suffered some strains on the game-winning overtime play. Hopefully Dak is ok,” another fan admitted.

“Can we blame Mike McCarthy for this too?” another fan admitted.

As said earlier, the Cowboys have the bye week coming up, so Prescott should have roughly two weeks to recover from this. If it’s something more severe, the Cowboys will have to turn to backup Cooper Rush, or make a move for someone else (Cam Newton is available…).

The Cowboys will return to the field on Sunday, Oct. 31 against the Vikings.