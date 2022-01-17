NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Postgame News

You can criticize Dak Prescott for his play in Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback remains worthy of praise for his behavior off the field.

Following the loss to the 49ers on Sunday, Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons reveals how Prescott continues to be an elite leader.

“Micah Parsons says that Dak Prescott came to the team and said “hey, everybody throw $500 in,” to give to practice squad players, because they don’t get the same check for playoff games. Parsons says that’s the kind of leader Prescott is,” Mike Leslie tweeted.

Well done, Dak.

However, some Cowboys fans aren’t in a mood to hear this right now.

“Man that’s great. I’m so damn sick of hearing this s–t. We know he’s s good guy ok and that’s great. Now let’s win a damn playoff game. Being a good guy isn’t good enough. He can retire and do that. We want playoff/championship wins. It’s not enough to just be a good leader,” one fan tweeted.

“Some leaders are good but never meant to be winners. Time to find a new QB,” another fan suggested.

“Great leader, great guy, not going to win a Super Bowl! Prove me freaking wrong!!!” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Prescott isn’t going anywhere as the Cowboys quarterback. He signed a four-year, $160 million extension last offseason.

Still, the Cowboys quarterback – and the rest of their team, and coaching staff – will need to be much better when it matters next season.