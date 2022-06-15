NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Weight News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 02: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after completing a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said quarterback Dak Prescott is "leaner" heading into the 2022 season.

“You look at his body. He’s clearly different than the way he was last year," head coach Mike McCarthy said. "He’s leaner, more flexible and just the mechanics, to be able to really get after the mechanics."

His comment caused quite a stir on social media. Fans aren't exactly ready to believe Prescott is leaner, but that didn't stop the jokes from flying around.

"Might one perhaps say he’s in the best shape of his life?" one fan joked.

Other fans are starting to believe the hype.

Ready to see @dak take over this league. I’m tired of hearing everyone under estimate what he can do. They even doubted @tonyromo, now everyone sees how great he is," one fan said.

"rb1 hits 22 mph. wr1 hits midlife growth spurt. qb1 reaches optimal leanness+flexibility there's something special happening here folks," another fan said.

As for Prescott, he said his confidence is through the roof right now. “I think I’m so much further along than I was at this time last year. My confidence is through the roof," he said.

Can he help lead the Cowboys to playoff success?