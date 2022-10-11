NFL World Reacts To The Dalton Schultz Injury News

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 08: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys upset the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams over the weekend.

Unfortunately, tight end Dalton Schultz reportedly reaggravated an injury that he suffered earlier in the season. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said he should still be able to play this weekend.

"#Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz reaggravated his sprained PCL in the win over the #Rams, per source. No new injury or damage. As long as he makes it through the week OK, he should be good to go Sunday night against the #Eagles," Pelissero said.

Fans think Schultz needs to take some time off.

"Am I wrong for almost preferring Jake Ferguson getting most of the snaps anyways? His ability to hold up in the run game makes him invaluable. And he’s not a slouch as a receiver either," one fan said.

"they should shut him down. they need him to be healthy and he didn’t look right on sunday," another fan said.

"They should probably sit him tbh. He looked sluggish BEFORE reaggravating his injury," said another.

Schultz finished Sunday's game with no receptions on one target.