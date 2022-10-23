NFL World Reacts To The Dalvin Cook Fine News

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 31: A detailed view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet during warmups prior to a game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Dallas Cowboys at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was the hero of last week's win over the Miami Dolphins. But he had a little too much fun with his celebration and had to pay the price.

On Saturday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the NFL has fined Cook over $7,400 for throwing the football into the stands after scoring on a 53-yard game-winning touchdown. That's against the NFL rules.

Cook is hardly the first player to throw a football into the stands or the first player to get fined for doing so. That doesn't make this fine any less eyerolling though.

There might be a good reason that the NFL has such a rule in place. The risk of potentially hitting and injuring a fan might be one of them.

Even so, it feels like a bit of a soft reason to warrant a fine.

Fans are ripping the NFL for fining Cook over something relatively minor. Many are pointing out that it's not like Cook threw away an expensive piece of NFL equipment. Even fans that don't see $7,000 as a lot for a player with a salary as high as Cook, the principal of the thing annoys them:

Dalvin Cook has been the driving force behind the Minnesota Vikings success this year. They're 5-0 in games where he's gone over 75 rushing yards and his four touchdowns lead the team.