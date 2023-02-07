NFL World Reacts To The Daniel Jones Contract Demands

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 21: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants walks off the field after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 38-7 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Giants have a big decision to make regarding quarterback Daniel Jones.

He's set to be a free agent next month after the Giants declined his fifth-year option heading into this season. Had they picked it up, he would've made a little over $22 million.

The Giants lost that bet since Jones had the best season of his career in 2022. He finished with 3,205 yards passing, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

That's now led to him having a price tag between $35 and $37 million a season, according to SNY's Connor Hughes.

The NFL community doesn't think this is a good idea.

This may look crazy, but this is the going market for quarterbacks nowadays. Imagine what Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert will get once they sign their extensions.

The Giants could also decide to put the franchise tag on Jones, which is worth $32.4 million.

We'll have to see what they decide to do since they also have to pay running back Saquon Barkley.