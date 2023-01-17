NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins Announcement

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 08: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at State Farm Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

After numerous reports that the Cardinals will be dealing star wideout DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, owner Michael Bidwill spoke on the Pro Bowlers future with the team.

Saying via PFF's Ari Meirov that Hopkins status with the team is something that new GM Monti Ossenfort will be evaluating "in the coming weeks."

The NFL world reacted to Bidwill's statement on Nuk Tuesday.

"Was asked about Hopkins directly FYI, wasn't brought up on his own," a podcast host pointed out. "... I'm guessing that he's not a guy Arizona's going to move on from, folks, for those wondering."

"I truly wonder if Hopkins would waive his no-trade clause and come to Chicago to play with Justin Fields," a Bears reporter replied.

"He's a Patriot," another user said.

"Ossenfort is gonna send Hopkins to Nashville," a Titans fan laughed.

Hopkins made an immediate impact for the Cardinals in his first year in the desert, but injuries and a suspension have hurt his production over the past couple seasons.