NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins Contract News

DeAndre Hopkins at practice for the Arizona Cardinals.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 12: Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals stands with teammates during a team training camp at State Farm Stadium on August 12, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

No athlete is having a better start to this week than DeAndre Hopkins, who just signed a massive extension with the Arizona Cardinals.

Despite having three years remaining on his original contract, Hopkins wanted a raise from his new team. The Cardinals didn’t disappoint him with their offer.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are giving Hopkins a two-year extension worth $54.5 million in new money. This will make him the highest-paid non quarterback in NFL history.

Most of the money from this new deal is guaranteed. It’s an impressive feat when you consider the fact that Hopkins negotiated the deal himself.

Houston traded Hopkins to Arizona because it didn’t want to meet his contract demands. Arizona, meanwhile, wasted no time getting to work on an extension.

The initial reaction from the NFL community regarding this contract is overwhelmingly positive. Pat McAfee couldn’t help but applaud Hopkins for earning such a large amount of money.

Over the past several years, Hopkins has been one of the best wideouts in the league. He formed a great duo with Deshaun Watson in Houston.

Hopkins should have success in Arizona, especially if Kyler Murray improves in his second year. It also helps that Arizona has a solid cast of receivers around him in Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.

We’ll see Hopkins make his debut for the Cardinals this Sunday against the 49ers.


