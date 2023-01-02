NFL World Reacts To The Death Of Legendary Referee

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: A detail view of an official holding the first down chain during the Carolina Panthers' football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

A former NFL official has passed away.

Art McNally, whos a former ref and head of officiating, passed away on Sunday at the age of 97. He was the first official to ever be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past August.

McNally was in the NFL for over five decades and was the supervisor of officiating from 1968-91. He's also credited with helping to install the first formal program for the training of NFL refs.

The NFL community is currently paying their respects to the longtime official on social media.

"The officiating world is better for having had Art McNally in it. RIP, sir," another tweet read.

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced the death of Art McNally, yesterday, at age 97. McNally was enshrined last year, as the first game official to go into the hall. A well-deserved honor for the longtime head of officiating. Known as the father of instant replay. RIP," Judy Battista tweeted.

Our thoughts and prayers are with McNally's family and friends. May he rest in peace.