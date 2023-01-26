NFL World Reacts To The Derek Carr Trade Prediction

OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 02: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after a touchdown pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

One way or another, the Raiders will move on from quarterback Derek Carr before his base salary for the 2023 season becomes fully guaranteed on Feb. 15.

The Raiders benched Carr towards the end of the 2022 regular season. It was then reported that he'll be either traded or released this offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently asked league executives and coaches to predict Carr's future. Interestingly enough, someone predicted that he'd end up on the Texans.

This would be a fascinating move considering Carr's older brother, David, was selected first overall in the 2002 NFL Draft. That being said, football fans just can't see this trade actually happening.

"Lmao Carr is not going to the Texans," one fan tweeted.

Another fan replied, "Derek Carr where?"

A Twitter user commented, "Another Carr in Houston."

Last weekend, ESPN insider Adam Schefter said Carr is expected to be traded "earlier rather than later."

Time will tell if the Texans enter the sweepstakes for Carr.