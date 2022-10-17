NFL World Reacts To The DeSean Jackson Visit News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: DeSean Jackson #1 of the Los Angeles Rams walks off the field after a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

DeSean Jackson is officially visiting an NFL team later this week.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, veteran free-agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson is going to visit the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

This visit will come just a little less than a week after Jackson told Pacman Jones that he wasn't done playing yet.

“Hell nah, I ain’t retired! I’m a free agent, and ready to go," Jackson said.

Some fans are a bit confused as to why the Ravens are interested in Jackson.

Jackson last played for the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. He finished that season with 20 catches for 454 yards while also averaging over 22 yards per catch.

He's definitely still fast, but it'll come down to whether or not the Ravens can find a role for him in their offense.