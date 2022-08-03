NFL World Reacts To The Deshaun Watson Appeal News

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

The NFL officially exercised its right to appeal the Deshaun Watson decision.

The league made its decision on Wednesday afternoon after reviewing Judge Sue L. Robinson's decision on Monday. Robinson suspended Watson for the first six games of the regular season after she found that he violated the NFL's personal conduct policy.

That suspension isn't long enough, at least from the NFL's point of view.

Fans also agree with the league's decision to appeal Robinson's decision.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the league is looking for an indefinite suspension for Watson now that the appeal is in motion. That could mean Watson doesn't play for at least one full season, if not more.

The appeal is set to be heard by Roger Goodell or someone designated by him.