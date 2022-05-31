NFL World Reacts To The Deshaun Watson Lawsuit News

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are still awaiting discipline from the NFL regarding his 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

Make it 23.

Per ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop, "Another lawsuit has been filed against [Deshaun Watson]. There are now 23 active civil lawsuits filed against the QB. According to the petition, the plaintiff 'changed her mind about filing a lawsuit after watching the HBO Real Sports piece' that aired last Tuesday."

The NFL world reacted to the latest Watson developments on social media.

"Twenty ... Three ..." tweeted USA Today's Mike Freeman. "Deshaun Watson sued again; 23rd lawsuit alleges sexual misconduct."

"Another civil lawsuit has been filed against Browns QB [Deshaun Watson], bringing the number up to 23, attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement. The petition states the new plaintiff changed her mind after watching a segment about the lawsuits last week on HBO’s "Real Sports," noted PFF's Ari Meirov.

"Browns QB Deshaun Watson now facing a 23rd lawsuit over massages. 'Other cases may come,' plaintiffs attorney said."

"The [Deshaun Watson] lawsuit saga raises the troubling question of how much NFL teams will endure to land a great QB," wrote the Chicago Sun-Times' Rick Telander.

The Browns went into the Deshaun Watson business knowing of the 22 lawsuits, rewarding him with $230 million guaranteed in the process.