NFL World Reacts To The Deshaun Watson Settlement News

BEREA, OHIO - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

After a statement from attorney Tony Buzbee Tuesday, it appears Deshaun Watson could be on the precipice of putting 15 months of litigation behind him.

The Browns quarterback has reportedly reached a confidential settlement with 20 of the 24 women who sued and accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions dating back to 2020.

Per Buzbee:

Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled. We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.

The NFL world reacted to the Watson news on Twitter.

"Remember kids, it doesn’t matter if you do bad things as long as you can pay off your victims," commented a Boston sports fan.

"He guilty and paid em off he ain’t getting a game," asserted another user.

"He shouldn't ever play again but he will," tweeted a Raiders fan.

"Can’t wait for WatsonsDawgs to tell me he is innocent and did nothing wrong because of this."

"They were about to hit him with the full season suspension and he changed his tune real quick," remarked another.

"Translation: the Cleveland Browns bankrolled the hush fund so Watson would never face the consequences of his actions. Even with a long suspension, dude has no reason to change his behavior."

"I wish nothing but the worst for the Browns organization," tweeted a Niners fan.

"The terms and amounts of the settlements will remain confidential," Ari Meirov followed-up. "Buzbee adds that the first plaintiff, Ashley Solis, and three other plaintiffs are continuing to move forward. The NFL’s investigation is also still ongoing."

The big question now is how this affects any potential punishment from the NFL league office.