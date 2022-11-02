NFL World Reacts To The Devin White Decision News

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 20: Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after sacking Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After being publicly called out by Hall of Famer and Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp for his effort, linebacker Devin White reportedly decided against talking to reporters on Wednesday.

Per The Athletic's Greg Auman, "... Devin White declined to be interviewed in open locker room today."

Quoting the Pro Bowl LB as saying, “I’m good.”

The NFL world reacted to White's decision on social media.

"Y’all gotta let up on Devin. He had a really rough game. But damn…he’s young and talented. I’d hate to see the fans and media run him outta Tampa and he is a stud somewhere else," a Bucs supporter said.

"He knew somebody was gonna ask about that Warren Sapp post," a user laughed.

"He's good?" another asked. "I'm not sure about that. To each his own I suppose. Maturity issues linger."

"If only that were the case."

"This is going well…"

White is coming off a rough game. We'll see if he can get right for Sunday's mid-afternoon game against the Rams.