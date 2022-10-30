NFL World Reacts To The DK Metcalf Decision News

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

After suffering a scary-looking knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers last week, there were serious concerns that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf would miss a lot of time. Instead, the team has made a decision today's game against the New York Giants that will have Seahawks fans delighted.

Ahead of today's game against the Giants, the Seahawks announced that Metcalf would be active this afternoon. Metcalf was limited in practice throughout the week and was listed as "questionable" on Friday.

Instead, Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense will have the services of their Pro Bowl deep threat for what is now one of their biggest non-division games of the season. Leading receiver Tyler Lockett is also active after being limited in practice this week.

Seahawks fans and even non-Seahawks fans are chalking Metcalf's return to the team as a major win - one that might preceded an actual win against the Giants today:

The Seattle Seahawks boast the best record in the NFC West right now thanks in no small part to their passing attack. Geno Smith has emerged as a Pro Bowl-caliber player and is conducting an offense that ranks in the top half of the league in all major categories.

A win over the Giants this afternoon would rank among their best in recent memory.

Getting a win over the Giants will be hard enough even with a full lineup though. But this will definitely help even the odds.

The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.