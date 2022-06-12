NFL World Reacts To The DK Metcalf Trade Rumors

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Wide receiver DK Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks catches a pass in front of cornerback Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The NFL offseason has already had a few massive wide receivers trades this offseason and that has some wondering if D.K. Metcalf could be next.

Metcalf didn't show up to OTAs and was also not present for mandatory minicamp in Seattle. He's frustrated that contract talks haven't resulted in a new deal.

He's also rehabbing his recent injury in Los Angeles, per Ian Rapoport.

Losing Metcalf would be a big blow to the Seahawks. He's their top wideout after finishing last season with 967 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns off 75 receptions.

That came right after an even more dominant 2020 campaign which saw him rack up 1,303 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns off 83 receptions.

We'll have to see if contract talks get closer before training camp gets started in July.