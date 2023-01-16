NFL World Reacts To The Dolphins' Expected Changes

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Changes are reportedly coming to the defensive side of the ball for the Miami Dolphins next season.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, "The Dolphins are expected to look at making some staff changes - specifically on the defensive side - where Mike McDaniel inherited most of the staff from Brian Flores."

The NFL world reacted to the reported changes on Monday.

"Josh Boyer is a goner," a fan said. "Expected and correct decision."

"Thank you Lord," another replied.

"Josh Boyer reading this…"

"Streeter and Boyer gone so quick my bio has insane powers," another fan tweeted.

"It's a talent and scheme issue as well. Not just Boyer."

"I'm sympathetic to Boyer cause injuries in the defensive backfield really hurt their ability to do what he really wanted to do (cover 0 + blitzing), but also part of being a good coordinator is adjusting to injuries and changing personnel and he just... didn't," a podcaster commented.

We'll see who McDaniel brings in as his guys come next season.