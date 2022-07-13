NFL World Reacts To The Drew Brees, MegaCast News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees stands on the sideline during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback and NBC Sports analyst Drew Brees could be in line for a new media job.

According to a report from Front Office Sports, Brees "is being eyed by Amazon Prime Video as one of the stars of a 'Quarterbacks Only' Megacast of 'Thursday Night Football,' the report said.

According to media insider Michael McCarthy, the alternate “QBs Only” telecast would run for 4-6 weeks in support of Amazon’s main TNF stream with Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels.

It didn't take long before fans started reacting to the potential new gig for Brees.

"This could either go really well or really poorly. Might put Brees in a better position to be interesting than his other work. Let him just talk about QB stuff that he knows well," one betting insider said.

Some don't think it's a very good idea.

"did…uhh…Amazon watch Drew Brees on NBC?" one fan asked.

"New cure for insomnia just dropped," another fan said.

Should Amazon hire Brees?