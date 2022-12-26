NFL World Reacts To The Eagles' Crushing Injury Loss

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As if losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday wasn't enough of a blow, the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a significant injury blow in the process.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have lost all-world offensive tackle Lane Johnson for at least the final two regular season games with an abdominal injury. It's unknown when or even if he'll return to the team during the postseason.

Johnson was just voted to his fourth Pro Bowl and has started every game for the Eagles this season. He's been a huge reason that the Eagles boast the highest-scoring offensive in the NFL, dominating in both the run game and the passing game.

Eagles fans are sending their well-wishes to Johnson as he recovers. But some are worried that losing him might be an even bigger blow to the team than losing Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts last week.

The Philadelphia Eagles are being hit by the injury bug at the worst possible time. If they lose their last two games, not only does it open the door for them to lose top seed in the NFC and a coveted bye week, they're at risk of losing out on the NFC East title to boot.

Suffice it to say, the Eagles need to clasp their hands and pray that their players are able to recover from their injuries in a timely fashion.

Are the injuries going to cost the Eagles a Super Bowl?