NFL World Reacts To The Eagles' Injury Report

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles published their injury report from today's practice.

Only defensive back Avonte Maddox was listed as a non-participant today. Pass rusher Brandon Graham was listed as limited, but that was due to an illness.

Perhaps the most notable portion of the injury report revolved around star tackle Lane Johnson. Just weeks after suffering what was deemed as a potential season-ending injury, Johnson was not listed on the injury report.

The football world took to Twitter to react to the news.

"Maddox is a quality nickel corner. Richie James could be an important player on Saturday. Johnson was a full participant while dealing with a groin injury that will require surgery after the season," Giants reporter Dan Duggan said.

Eagles fans are hoping Maddox can be back for next week - if the Eagles advance.

"hopefully Maddox is close to returning. Take care of business Saturday and get him back soon," a fan said.

Others are happy that Johnson is back.

"Lane Johnson is a warrior!!! You really think he wasn’t gonna play?" a fan said.

New York and Philadelphia kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday night.