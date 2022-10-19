NFL World Reacts To The Easiest Schedule Rankings

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

On Wednesday, ProFootballFocus released its top-10 rankings for the easiest remaining schedules in the NFL.

Here's the full top-10 list:

Atlanta Falcons Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions New York Giants Buffalo Bills Carolina Panthers Miami Dolphins

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these rankings.

"You mean the league is once again favoring Brady and Dallas? 2 teams that won their division last year. I’m shocked!" one fan wrote.

Cowboys fans be like 'the eagles haven’t played anyone yet,'" another added

"Damn the eagles really gonna go 17-0," another said.

Of course, this rankings list doesn't mean anything unless the teams take advantage of their so-called "easy" remaining schedules.

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles could be the biggest beneficiary of this schedule strength. As the only remaining undefeated team in the league, the NFC East squad has upcoming matchups against the Steelers, Texans and Commanders.