NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning, Arch Manning Video

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 25: Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks on during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Eli Manning was able to beat his nephew in juggling on Tuesday evening.

He posted a video on his Twitter account of him going up against his nephew Arch and the latter couldn't handle the pressure.

Eli beat his nephew with ease.

NFL fans had some fun while reacting to this video.

"It’s hard not to like the manning family. What a great bunch of guys," one fan said.

"If his last name wasn't Manning he'd be a 3-star juggler," another fan said.

Arch can't be choking under pressure like that when he goes to Texas next year.

Of course, he'll have football to worry about and not trying to beat his uncle in juggling.

Maybe he'll get a rematch with his uncle once he practices some more.