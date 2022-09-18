NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News

HARRISON, NJ - AUGUST 28: Former NFL New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning New York Giants, part of the Gotham FC ownership group, walks on the pitch before the National Women's Soccer League match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena on August 28, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images) Ira L. Black - Corbis/Getty Images

With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years.

But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:

"First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter. "Dad forgot the helmet, so she is going old school. Just joking, Mom is bringing it to her."

The NFL world reacted to the two-time Super Bowl champ's funny post on social media.

"Love this!!" commented FOX Sports' Jenny Taft. "Girls hockey is the best!"

"Eli Manning. Hockey Dad," replied SiriusXM NHL Network.

"As I get older, I’m starting to realize one of the coolest (and the probably best) things a pro athlete gets is the chance to spend a limitless amount of time with their family after retirement," one user said. "It’s refreshing to see a lot of them take advantage of that chance."

"Just like the rest of us, Eli holds on to the promotional crap he gets through work and it gets used for his kids' activities," another replied.

"Peyton actively tries to be funny but Eli is the more inherently amusing Manning," another said. "It’s the difference between Jay Leno and Mitch Hedberg."

"This tweet is pure, uncut Eli," tweeted Joseph Flynn.

