NFL World Reacts To The Epic 2011 Draft Class

J.J. Watt's retirement reveal on Tuesday had folks looking back on what was an incredible 2011 draft class.

Watt went 11th overall to the Texans out of the University of Wisconsin and its not like there were many misses before him.

"Top of the 2011 NFL Draft was (mostly) pretty great," tweeted NFL Media's Tom Pelissero. "1. Cam Newton, 2. Von Miller, 3. Marcell Dareus, 4. A.J. Green, 5. Patrick Peterson, 6. Julio Jones, 7. Aldon Smith, 8. Jake Locker, 9. Tyron Smith, 10. Blaine Gabbert, 11. J.J. Watt."

"As I hear that J.J. Watt is retiring, I think of the top half of the 1st round in the 2011 NFL Draft, & how you couldn't go wrong in getting at least a Pro Bowler, and perhaps a Hall of Famer (at least Miller, Peterson, Tyron Smith, & Watt)--as long as you didn't take a non-top QB," a user said.

"They gon have to make more than a few gold jackets for that 2011 draft class," another tweeted.

"Helluva run," commented Seth Lewis. "Also, that 2011 draft class could have 4 potential Hall of Famers from their defensive ends alone. J.J. Watt and Von Miller 1st ballot. Cam Jordan and Cameron Heyward will eventually be on the ballot too."

Absolutely loaded.