NFL World Reacts To The Eric Bieniemy Discussion

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches fourth quarter game action with head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has often come up as a head coaching candidate, but he's yet to get hired.

Bieniemy, who has spearheaded one of the NFL's most prolific offenses for the last four seasons, has interviewed for multiple vacancies over the years. From a far, onlookers have wondered why he hasn't landed a job.

LeSean McCoy doesn't sound so surprised.

Speaking on the I Am Athlete podcast, the six-time Pro Bowl running back said Bieniemy spoke to players in "a certain way" that McCoy didn't appreciate during his season in Kansas City.

"There’s a reason why that every year they hype him up to get a job and then when the time comes nobody hires him because they know what type of coach he really is," McCoy said.

McCoy, who played 13 games for the Super Bowl champions in 2019, said Bieniemy was the reason he stopped playing there. He won another ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the following year.

McCoy didn't get into specifics, so fans are wondering what Bieniemy said or did that bothered "Shady."

Others, meanwhile, seem to believe McCoy was just expressing sour grapes because he saw diminished playing time in his 11th NFL season. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry in Kansas City, but coughed up three fumbles in 129 touches before getting fazed out of the postseason lineup.

It will be interesting to see if any other former players share McCoy's gripes against Bieniemy, who interviewed for the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints this offseason. Including his earlier stint as the running backs coach, the 52-year-old will spend his 10th season on Kansas City's staff.