NFL World Reacts To The Ezekiel Elliott Practice Highlight

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos participated in a joint practice at facilities in Oxnard, California.

Footage of this practice session gave football fans some first looks at competition between NFL teams ahead of the 2022 season.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was featured in today's highlights — not for an ankle-breaking move or athletic touchdown, but for taking a big-time hit from Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Take a look at the preseason hit here:

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this hit.

"Take a seat," one fan wrote.

"Yikes. And that was half ass too," another added.

"Zeke really washed now," another said.

Elliott is looking to return to the All-Pro form he enjoyed early on in his NFL career. Last season he made steps in the right direction, logging 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns through 17 games played — but he still has a ways to go before he's considered one of the premier running backs in the league again.

Chubb is also looking to bounce back to Pro-Bowl form after missing most of the 2021 season with nagging injury issues.

The Cowboys will open up their preseason schedule with a matchup against the Broncos later this weekend. Perhaps we'll see some more of this exciting action on Saturday.