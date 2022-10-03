NFL World Reacts To The Falcons' Crushing Injury News

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

After an 0-2 start to the season, the Atlanta Falcons are back at .500 thanks to big wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns. But beating the Browns yesterday proved a little costly.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Falcons star running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injury reserve with a knee injury. He is now officially out for at least the next four weeks.

Patterson has been enjoying an incredible start to his second year with the Falcons. The four-time Pro Bowler and converted wide receiver was averaging over 100 rushing yards per game through the first three weeks.

In four games, Patterson has 340 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 58 carries. He was on pace for over 1,500 rushing yards before his injury.

In his first eight NFL seasons, Cordarrelle Patterson played for four different teams while he struggled to make an impact as a wide receiver. His real value was as a kick returner, where he proved to be one of the NFL's best.

Patterson has eight kick return touchdowns and has led the league in return TDs six times. He has led the league in longest kick return and yards per kick return three times.

For his efforts, Patterson was voted to the Hall of Fame All-2010s Team.

Who will fill the void for Cordarrelle Patterson in Atlanta?