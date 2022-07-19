NFL World Reacts To The Falcons' Surprising Retirement

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Earlier this offseason, veteran nose tackle Eddie Goldman signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2022 season.

Despite originally planning to suit up for his seventh active NFL campaign, Goldman has informed the Falcons of his retirement from football.

The 28-year-old former Chicago Bear is hanging up the cleats.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Signed, came in, and then decided: I'd rather retire than play for the Falcons," NFL insider Dov Kleiman wrote.

"LMFAO he looked at the roster and said HELL NAH," another fan wrote.

"All good things must come to an end, as the old proverb goes, and that end comes always manages to come 10x faster for the Falcons. Wish Goldman well in retirement but a bummer for those of us excited to see what he'd bring to the table in Atlanta," another added.

Goldman was selected by the Bears with a second-round pick in the 2015 draft. The former Florida State standout notched 175 tackles, 13.0 sacks and 21 QB hits during his six active seasons in Chicago. His numbers took a significant drop in 2021 after opting out of the 2020 COVID-19 season — logging just 22 tackles and 0.5 sacks.

Goldman finishes his NFL career with 81 appearances and 73 starts.