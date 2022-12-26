NFL World Reacts To The Field Conditions Controversy

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 23: Chuba Hubbard #30 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions weren't happy with the field conditions in Charlotte on Saturday.

The Lions were taking on the Carolina Panthers with their playoff hopes on the line and the game ended up not being close. After being down 24-7 at halftime, they went on to lose by 14, 37-23.

After the loss, numerous Lions players trashed the field at Bank of America Stadium, including star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

"That was the most concrete field I’ve ever been on in my whole life,” Hutchinson said. I didn’t think that was actually legal to play on."

Part of the NFL community actually agrees with Hutchinson's statement.

"I mean I kinda agree. Give Charlotte back its grass, Tepper. I can only imagine how the players felt falling on that frozen concrete yesterday," another tweet read.

While the field could be improved, the Lions didn't do a good job of adjusting to it.

They're now a half-game out of a playoff spot heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Chicago Bears.