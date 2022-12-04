NFL World Reacts To The George Pickens Sideline Video

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) takes part in a drill during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

George Pickens was one unhappy camper during Sunday's Steelers-Falcons game.

He's consistently gotten open down the field but he hasn't gotten the ball from quarterback Kenny Pickett. That led to him getting frustrated on numerous occasions before finally snapping after Diontae Johnson almost fumbled the ball away.

The rookie wide receiver was seen yelling "get me the f—king ball" to coaches as he was coming off the field.

That came after star defensive tackle Cam Heyward came up to him on the bench and tried to console him. Pickens finished the game with just two yards off that one reception.

Even though the Steelers held on to win, this still led to a lot of different reactions from NFL fans.

"He’s not wrong though GIVE HIM THE BALL please," another fan tweeted.

Even though he saw a career low in targets in this game, that will likely change next week when the Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens.