The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Giants’ Crushing Injury News

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley on the field.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Few NFL teams, if any, have been decimated by injuries as much as the New York Giants have so far this season. That is very much on display on Sunday afternoon.

So far on Sunday afternoon, the Giants – taking on the rival Cowboys – have been absolutely crushed by the injury bug.

New York lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a serious-looking ankle injury minutes into the contest.

Barkley’s ankle swole up in a big way. He had to be carted off the field.

Later in the first half, the Giants lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to an apparent head injury. Jones attempted to run the ball into the end zone for a score, but got stopped short – and slammed into the turf.

Jones stumbled as he made his way off the field.

That obviously is not what you want to see.

Everyone in the NFL world is feeling for the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Hopefully neither injury is as serious as it looked.

The Giants have been hanging tough, though. Dallas is leading New York, 17-10, with less than a minute to play in the first half on Sunday afternoon.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.