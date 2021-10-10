NFL World Reacts To The Giants’ Crushing Injury News

Few NFL teams, if any, have been decimated by injuries as much as the New York Giants have so far this season. That is very much on display on Sunday afternoon.

So far on Sunday afternoon, the Giants – taking on the rival Cowboys – have been absolutely crushed by the injury bug.

New York lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a serious-looking ankle injury minutes into the contest.

Barkley’s ankle swole up in a big way. He had to be carted off the field.

Saquon Barkley’s ankle… does not look good. pic.twitter.com/NHfYpBsSeG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 10, 2021

Later in the first half, the Giants lost starting quarterback Daniel Jones to an apparent head injury. Jones attempted to run the ball into the end zone for a score, but got stopped short – and slammed into the turf.

Jones stumbled as he made his way off the field.

Oh no Daniel Jones is wobbling. Got smacked pic.twitter.com/nj6fBHvsnH — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 10, 2021

That obviously is not what you want to see.

Everyone in the NFL world is feeling for the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Giants QB Daniel Jones got helped off the field following a shot to the head. Saquon Barkley is already ruled out with an ankle injury. Tough day for Big Blue. pic.twitter.com/RLOvzCvNQp — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 10, 2021

I think the Giants are cursed by some kind of injury demon. — Tina Cervasio (@TinaCervasio) October 10, 2021

Can only hope that’s a minor low-ankle injury for Saquon Barkley if you’re the #Giants. What an incredibly frustrating way to suffer an injury. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 10, 2021

If you’re watching the Giants game, you probably saw RB Saquon Barkley’s left foot get tangled up. Classic ankle inversion sprain mechanism (sole of foot faces inward); camera just showed him on sideline with golf ball-size swelling in lateral ankle (common w/this type of injury) — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) October 10, 2021

Hopefully neither injury is as serious as it looked.

The Giants have been hanging tough, though. Dallas is leading New York, 17-10, with less than a minute to play in the first half on Sunday afternoon.