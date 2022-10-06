NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen 'Threat' News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It has been heavily reported that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are at odds. Some reports even stated that Bundchen said their marriage is over.

According to TMZ, this wouldn't be the first time that Bundchen threatened to divorce Brady. Apparently, it has happened before over the past several years.

Per the report from TMZ:

Sources connected to Gisele tell TMZ ... Gisele has separated from Tom and threatened to divorce him several times over a period of years ... and it was all over football.

TMZ added that Bundchen "simply hates" how hectic Brady's schedule is during football season. She also reportedly has concerns about long-term injuries.

As you'd expect, this report from TMZ generated a plethora of reactions on social media.

One person tweeted, "How many of those times were during a Super Bowl run?"

"Gisele gave Tom Brady a warning before and he STILL chose to give up on family just to play against the Atlanta Falcons 2x/year," another person wrote.

"Sucks for the kids... I know we make jokes but stuff like this does effect the kids.. some of us here can contest to that. I wish ppl happiness I hope they can be civil about their separation. Smh," a Twitter user said.

Bundchen and Brady have reportedly hired divorce attorneys.

Only time will tell if Bundchen and Brady can get back on the right track.