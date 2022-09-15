NFL World Reacts To The Gisele 'Ultimatum' News

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

A report emerged this week suggesting that Tom Brady's wife Gisele has effectively given the seven-time Super Bowl champion the "ultimatum" to either retire at the end of the season, or leave her.

PEOPLE reported this week that Gisele was not happy with how Brady went into the 2022 offseason by retiring and then unretiring less than two months later.

Rumors circulated during Brady's extended absence from training camp that he was having marital issues with Gisele and that she laid down the law with him when all was said and done.

But NFL fans aren't sure whether to believe this new report of an outright "ultimatum" from Gisele. Some are saying that it makes sense while others are casting doubt. Still others are upset with Gisele for allegedly acting this way:

It's not hard to imagine that the way Tom Brady handled the offseason didn't sit well with Gisele. If Brady made certain plans and assurances that he would be more present upon retirement, only to go back on that, that could create a major trust issue.

But the reports are only reports and have not been confirmed by either of the two people at their focal point.

Nearly all signs pointed to 2022 being Tom Brady's last NFL season for real this time anyway. If Brady retires for real at the end of this season, all will be well in the House of Brady.