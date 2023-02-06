NFL World Reacts To The Greg Olsen Broadcasting News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 10: Former player Greg Olsen of the Carolina Panthers reacts during the football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

With Tom Brady making his plans for the year 2023 pretty clear, the situation for FOX's top NFL color commentator Greg Olsen has also cleared up a ton.

On Monday, Brady revealed on The Herd that he is planning to join the FOX broadcast booth in 2024 rather than in 2023. As a result, Olsen now gets an extra year in the top spot alongside Kevin Burkhardt before Brady comes in to replace him.

Olsen gained a ton of praise for his work in the role this past year. His final broadcast of the 2022 season will be Super Bowl LVII this coming weekend.

Fans on Twitter are delighted that Olsen is going to be getting another year on the job in 2023. Some believe he's already one of the best in the business and will only get better.

Greg Olsen went into broadcasting after retiring from his playing career and spent a year on the FOX team before the departure of Troy Aikman after the 2021 season. Olsen was given the top spot while FOX went searching for a permanent replacement for Aikman and has thrived in his new role.

Meanwhile, some fans have been a little reluctant to accept Brady as the new top color commentator given that he has no prior broadcast experience at all.

But at least Olsen gets one more year on the job to potentially solidify his status as an elite broadcaster and potentially parlay that into a big-time contract with another network.