NFL World Reacts To The Hall Of Fame Announcement

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 3: The exterior of the Pro Football Hall of Fame prior to the NFL Class of 2013 Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on Aug. 3, 2013 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pro Football Hall of Fame postponed its announcement of the 15 finalists for this year's classed.

"Out of respect for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest during this week's 'Monday Night Football' game, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the NFL Network have postponed the announcement of the 15 Modern-Era Player Finalists for the Hall's Class of 2023," the statement read.

"The announcement had been scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night on the network. The decision to postpone the program for at least 24 hours was made after discussions involving officials with the Hall of Fame, the NFL and the NFL Network."

Fans think the Pro Football Hall of Fame made the right decision.

"Good move," one fan said.

"A class act! Thank You!" said another.

"that is incredibly moving and shows solidarity. Good on ya," a third said.

Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's game. Our thoughts remain with his family and friends.