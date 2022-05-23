NFL World Reacts To The Hardest Schedule Rankings

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Pro Football Focus has put out a list of five teams that have the hardest schedule in the league, according to their model.

PFF thinks that the Kansas City Chiefs have the toughest schedule, but that probably won't matter too much for them. They have Patrick Mahomes at the helm who will see to it personally that the Chiefs make the playoffs once again.

The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins come in at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots as both teams try and take steps forward next season.

New England made the playoffs in Mac Jones' rookie season and will look to get back once again, while Miami will try and get in now that Tyreek Hill is on the team.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills round out the top five as both teams also look to return to the playoffs next season.

The NFL world had some great reactions to this list.

