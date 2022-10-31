NFL World Reacts To The Head Coach Apology News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight's game will be the first ever National Football League game played at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Josh McDaniels had a message for the Black Hole following the Raiders' embarrassing shutout loss to the Saints.

After Las Vegas was blanked by an Andy Dalton-led New Orleans team, McDaniels took ownership and apologized to fans for his team's performance on Sunday.

Via The Athletic's Vic Tafur:

I have to do a much better job of getting ourselves ready to go here. We're better than that and I apologize to Raider Nation for that performance. I own that. That's my responsibility. We have to do much better, obviously, in every phase of the game. ... They obviously came ready to play and did a much better than we did.

The NFL world reacted to McDaniel's apology on social media.

"A not-so-spectacular 13-22 record as a HC," one user pointed out.

"Have to imagine the Patriots would happier these days with Josh McDaniels running the offense... and Josh McDaniels would be happier still working for the Patriots," said Adam Kaufman.

"F--- HIS APOLOGIES!!! WORDS DONT MEAN S---!!!" an angered Raiders fan tweeted in all-caps. "ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THEN WORDS!!! WE GO THROUGH THIS WITH CARR N NOW WITH MCDANIELS?!?! DAVIS NEEDS TO MAKE SOME BILLION DOLLAR DECISIONS SOON!!! WE FANS, #RAIDERNATION DESERVE BETTER!!!"

"Why not just say I quit and go back to wherever!" another asked.

At 2-5 this isn't what anyone who loves the silver and black imagined.