NFL World Reacts To The Heartbreaking Derek Carr Video

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

If you want to know how much this means to Derek Carr, look no further than Sunday's postgame press conference.

Speaking on the Raiders struggles this season, the three-time Pro Bowler got choked up telling reporters about what some of his teammates go through just to get out on the field. And to have the results they've had thus far makes it all the more tough:

Sorry for being emotional. I'm just pissed off about some of the things, you know, that a lot of us try and do just to practice. What we put our bodies through, just to sleep at night. And for that to be the result of all that effort, pisses me off. Pisses a lot of guys off. It's hard, knowing what some guys are doing ... just to practice. What they're putting in their body just to sleep at night. Just so we can be there for each other. And I wish everybody in that room felt the same way about this place. And as a leader, that pisses me off, if I'm being honest.

The NFL world reacted to Carr wearing his heart at the podium.

"People watch this shit and make fun of the guy but he’s really put everything into this team even if it wasn’t good enough to win.." a Raiders fan said. "Think about what happened to Ruggs last year and different things that constantly happen in the Raiders organization.. The emotions are warranted.."

"Don’t worry Derek it’s almost over buddy," another replied.

"So much respect here…" tweeted Trey Wingo. "He’s being as honest as he can."

"Derek Carr is a someone I’d want in my rabbit hole, no matter what. A leader, who’d die for his men. This s--- ain’t easy," said the "Bring The Juice" podcast. "Respect for the former Dog."

"This isn’t the normal Derek Carr postgame presser. This is actually tough to watch, but it needed to be said," commented Moe Moton. "Now, the question is, how do the Raiders fix this because based on these comments, everyone hasn’t bought into new the regime. And, what’s next for Carr’s NFL future?"

The Raiders fell to 2-7 with Sunday's loss.